Dogs rescued after standoff, shooting in DC get forever homes

The 31 dogs at the heart of a violent hours-long standoff in D.C. are now counting on the open hearts of prospective new owners to give them a fresh start.

Last month, three D.C. police officers were shot and wounded as they assisted the Humane Rescue Alliance (HRA) in serving a warrant for animal cruelty charges at an apartment in the 5000 block of Hanna Place SE.

The owner opened fire on police before surrendering and being taken into custody. The dogs were also taken into custody of a different kind.

​“The dogs in this case are really wonderful. Certainly like some of them need a little bit more time. The dogs we brought back today are 100% ready to go into a brand new home as soon as somebody's going to give them one,” Chris Schindler, of the HRA, said.

“My mom just came past my house to tell me about and I was like, we need to go up there now,” the first of dozens of prospective adoptees said, after word spread that 14 of the dogs were up for adoption.

​“I mean, the turnout has been incredible. We always know our community will show up, and they certainly have today,” Schindler said.

​There were older dogs and several puppies to be rehomed. Most went to homes that were already dog-friendly, like a puppy newly named Amber.

​“These dogs have been through a lot, but at the same time we spent a lot of time with them over the past week, so we know that they are 100 percent ready to be in a new adopted home,” Schindler said.

Though Saturday was one of the HRA’s busiest days, they do adoptions every day. Dog adoptions range from $150 to $250, but the money goes back into the mission of rescuing animals in danger or neglect and placing them in safe homes.

​“We generally always have guinea pigs, rabbits and sometimes we get birds and reptiles as well. So you never know what we’re going to get on any given day,” Schindler said.