‘We Just Don't Want to Die': Documentary ‘Birthing Justice' Highlights Maternal Health Crisis for Black Women

For Black women, the journey to motherhood can be deadly -- even if they have money to pay for the best care.

Black women are three times more likely to die from a pregnancy-related cause than white women. One study shows Black women make up about 90% of the birth-related deaths in D.C.

A new documentary, "Birthing Justice," is designed to save lives by sharing information about the maternal health crisis.

Pre-release screenings are already happening around the country.

The maternal health crisis isn't new, but the latest studies underscore its severity. "Birthing Justice" shows what's going on in D.C. and across the country by covering what it's like to be a Black birthing worker on the ground as the crisis deepens.

"Black women who are dying during childbirth, because they are ignored when their concerns are heard," said Ebony Marcelle, the director of midwifery at Community of Hope, a D.C. nonprofit working to help families.

Marcelle says the maternal health system is not working, in part because care is more generalized, which works against Black women. Marcelle emphasized that not all births need to happen outside a hospital, but it can be hard to convince some Black families who fear the worst case scenario in a hospital.

"Some folks may feel like, 'hey, I'm scared of the hospital, so even though my birth and my pregnancy probably need to managed there, I'm too scared to go in there, so I'm going to try some alternatives that may not be appropriate," Marcelle said.

"I'm constantly hearing from families that, like, hey, we just don't want to die, we just want to be safe, just very very -- entering this really beautiful life transition, just covered in a lot of negativity, and worry and fear," she said.

A study of 2 million childbirths in California shows even the richest Black mothers and their babies are twice as likely to die as the richest white mothers and their babies.

Marcelle wants policy makers, funders and insurance companies to really look at the new options out there that can reduce fatal outcomes for Black women.

The documentary will be released on PBS during Black Maternal Health Month in April, but to learn more now, you can go to this website.