District Dogs employee strikes, kills dog at Navy Yard location, company says

An employee of District Dogs, the doggy day care that flooded in August resulting in the deaths of 10 dogs, allegedly killed a dog at the Navy Yard facility, the company said.

District Dogs said that on Feb. 16, a dog boarding at the location was “physically struck by a District Dogs’ employee and, subsequently, died. The dog was transported to a nearby veterinary facility but could not be revived.”

The Humane Rescue Alliance says its officers are investigating. It was not immediately clear if the employee would be charged with a crime.

District Dogs said the employee was terminated.

“The District Dogs family is heartbroken over this incident and extends its sincere condolences to the family of the dog, and we grieve their loss at this profoundly difficult time,” the company said.

In August of 2023, several pets drowned as the facility's Northeast D.C. flooded during severe storms. Waist-high waters rose to 6 feet before crashing through the plate-glass windows of the doggy day care in a matter of minutes. Owner Jacob Hensley said that location would never reopen.