Disability tech summit at Washington Convention Center aims to bridge gap for people with disabilities

A disability tech summit will be held Saturday at the Washington Convention Center.

Technology has helped people with disabilities live more engaged lives. Special Olympics athlete Tony Johnson can attest to how virtual reality has helped him. He won several medals competing in the Special Olympics, such as bowling in 2019 and 2023 and bocce in 2021.

“I’m more proud of my job and the Special Olympics,” said Johnson. “If you put your mind into it, you can get a job successfully like me.”

Johnson, along with others with disabilities, was able to get real life experiences virtually at St. John's Community Services, like interviewing for a job. People can practice being in front of an interviewer virtually through a headset.

Precious Myers-Brown of St. John's said when people are able to use technology and experience things others take for granted, they can develop and become contributing members of society. Technology could fill gaps and create bridges.

“By us engaging people with technology, we are actually bringing them closer to the societies and at the communities that they engage in,” Myers-Brown said.

Myers-Brown said technology can help them with employment, how they live in their own community, and how to develop and maintain relationships in their community.

Crystal Thomas with the D.C. Department of Disability Services encourages everyone to stop by the summit.

“We will have over 120 vendors from across the nation coming to the Convention Center, and it brings awareness to technological solutions for people with disabilities,” said Thomas.

Being able to check out opportunities such as the summit and virtual experiences is part of what gives Johnson the confidence to take on new challenges. He credits the St. Johns for helping him get his job and apartment.

“Pretty much I catch the bus and the train by myself. So what got me this job is something like this,” Johnson said.