Derrick Ward, beloved News4 reporter and DC native, dead at 62

Derrick Ward, a member of the News4 family, died Tuesday following complications from recent cardiac arrest. He was 62.

A native of the District of Columbia, Ward grew up in Marshall Heights and the H Street Corridor in Northeast. He lived through the 1968 riots and documented his experiences on News4 as part of the station's 40th anniversary coverage. Ward attended HD Woodson High School and the University of Maryland.

Ward's journalism career began in radio. He worked for WPFW, WAMU and WTOP, covering major stories such as the Iran-Contra hearings, the Sept. 11 attack on the Pentagon, and the Washington-area sniper shootings.

When Ward made the move to television reporting, his first job was at WKBW-TV in Buffalo. He returned to Washington in 2006 and began reporting for News4.

Ward had a way with words and music. He shined when he had a pen, a microphone — or a guitar – in his hands.

In a statement, Ward's family called him an inspiration and cherished member of his family and hometown.

"As a distinguished journalist, Derrick’s storytelling, prolific writing, warmth, and humor touched countless lives. Our children and our entire family will miss him dearly," the statement read in part.

Ward's legacy lives on in his three children — Derrick, Jr., Ian and Marisa.

Please join us in sharing love and support with his family. Their full statement is below.

Statement from Lydia Sermons on the Passing of Derrick Ward, Sr.

It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Derrick Ward, Sr., on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, following complications from a recent cardiac arrest. Derrick has been an inspiration and cherished member of our family and his hometown community, as a longtime reporter at News4 Washington, and previously WTOP Radio. As a distinguished journalist, Derrick’s storytelling, prolific writing, warmth, and humor touched countless lives. Our children and our entire family will miss him dearly.

We ask for your thoughts and prayers during this time, and we extend our gratitude to everyone for the outpouring of love and support. Details regarding his memorial service will be shared in the coming days.

The Ward, Rampersad, and Sermons Families