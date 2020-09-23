Demonstrators March DC Streets to Protest No Charges in Breonna Taylor's Killing

Protesters have filled the streets of D.C. and cities across America Wednesday night in reaction to a Kentucky grand jury's decision not to charge Louisville officers in the death of Breonna Taylor.

Demonstrators marched from the Department of Justice to Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House.

D.C. police said there are rolling road closures in effect as the demonstrators continue marching.

BREAKING: Protesters march from the Department of Justice to Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House. They are outraged over the grand jury’s announcement about the fatal shooting of #BreonnaTaylor. I shot and quickly edited this moments ago: @nbcwashington @MSNBC pic.twitter.com/hAWCtMul5X — Shomari Stone (@shomaristone) September 24, 2020

Protesters demonstrate outside the Department of Justice in DC. They are outraged over the Kentucky grand jury’s decision not to charge the three Louisville officers in the fatal shooting of #BreonnaTaylor. pic.twitter.com/QhXdsR8Xwn — Shomari Stone (@shomaristone) September 23, 2020

"It's extremely disappointing, extremely disheartening. Especially for someone who loves their country, loves being in America, loves living here — it's really, really disheartening," one woman told News4's Shomari Stone near the White House.

"One thing that every Black woman in this country has to realize now is that could've been me," she said.

"It shows you that Black lives don't matter," one man outraged by the news told News4.

JUST IN: Some people near the White House react to the grand jury decision in the #BreonnaTaylor case.

The grand jury indicted a single police officer for shooting into neighboring apts. but did not move forward with charges against any officers for their role in Taylor’s death. pic.twitter.com/tTAT55NOE9 — Shomari Stone (@shomaristone) September 23, 2020

Taylor, an emergency medical worker, was shot multiple times by white officers who entered her home on a no-knock warrant during a narcotics investigation. The warrant used to search her home was connected to a suspect who did not live there, and no drugs were found inside.