Demonstrators March DC Streets to Protest No Charges in Breonna Taylor's Killing

Protesters have filled the streets of D.C. and cities across America Wednesday night in reaction to a Kentucky grand jury's decision not to charge Louisville officers in the death of Breonna Taylor.
Demonstrators marched from the Department of Justice to Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House.
D.C. police said there are rolling road closures in effect as the demonstrators continue marching.
"It's extremely disappointing, extremely disheartening. Especially for someone who loves their country, loves being in America, loves living here — it's really, really disheartening," one woman told News4's Shomari Stone near the White House.
"One thing that every Black woman in this country has to realize now is that could've been me," she said.
"It shows you that Black lives don't matter," one man outraged by the news told News4.
Taylor, an emergency medical worker, was shot multiple times by white officers who entered her home on a no-knock warrant during a narcotics investigation. The warrant used to search her home was connected to a suspect who did not live there, and no drugs were found inside.