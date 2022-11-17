DC's Infrastructure Plans Include Moving I-295 Underground, Redesigning North Capitol Street

Major changes are coming to roads and highways in D.C. in the coming years, including the possibility of Interstate 295 moving underground.

Mayor Muriel Bowser released recommendations Thursday for how D.C. will spend billions of dollars from President Joe Biden's infrastructure bill. The proposals include redesigning major roadways, improving pedestrian safety and getting more people connected to the internet.

I-295 is one of D.C.'s busiest corridors, but the highway divides neighborhoods.

Bowser said she's considering using some of the $3.3 billion in federal infrastructure funds to put all or part of I-295 underground.

Another part of Bowser's plan includes transforming the Anacostia Waterfront with a new recreation center and boat house.

"Preparing the District for a more innovative future by expanding broadband in wards 5, 7 and 8. Building on our job training programs at D.C. Infrastructure Academy to include more green job training," Bowser said.

She also recommended North Capitol Street be redesigned from Union Station to Michigan Avenue.

"This is a big one: Transforming the North Capitol Street corridor into an urban boulevard that is safer and more inviting for pedestrians and bicyclists," Bowser said.

Bowser announced the plans Thursday at a pedestrian safety event with leaders from Maryland and Virginia.

Resident Helen Harris recounted her story of how a dump truck driver hit her as she pushed her newborn baby in a stroller.

"I pushed my daughter's stroller in front of me across the curb. Thankfully, she wasn't harmed," Harris said. "I ended up losing my left leg above the knee."

Pedestrian safety is another large part of the infrastructure plan, and nearly 30 "high-injury" areas known would get safety improvements, as well as more police enforcement.

The D.C. Department of Transportation will conduct a two-year study and take public comments on the I-295 project. If approved, it would take until 2040 to complete.

The transformation of North Capitol Street would be completed in 2030.