Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA)

DCA warns flyers to bundle up after heating system outage

Temperatures inside the building are "generally in the 60s," the airport said.

By Maggie More

The primary heating system at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) has been out since Friday evening, and the airport is warning travelers to bundle up before they arrive.

"We apologize for any discomfort to travelers as we work diligently to return the heat to normal levels," DCA said on its website.

DCA is still operational, and the broken heating system has not affected flights, TSA or airline operations, or any of the shops and restaurants inside. Temperatures outside in Alexandria hovering around 45 degrees Fahrenheit, and according to a statement from the airport, temperatures inside the building are "generally in the 60s."

"We are conserving heat in the building and are running alternate heating sources in a few locations," DCA said in a statement posted to X.

Airport maintenance crews are working to repair the heating system, and have been since Friday night.

