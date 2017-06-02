‘Virtually Zero’ Shot at a Regional Sales Tax for Metro, One Local Leader Says. But Maybe There’s Another Way?

A narrow majority of Northern Virginians back a dedicated regional sales tax to support the strapped and struggling Metrorail system, The Washington Post reported last week, but one local official has no expectation of that happening. Like, zero.

In his most recent newsletter to constituents, Loudoun County Supervisor Matt Letourneau said he has been “heavily engaged in the regional effort to find a reoccurring funding source for Metro,” because there is a “huge gap between what all of us — D.C., Maryland, Virginia and all the Virginia localities — are expecting to pay, and what Metro actually needs to make needed capital improvements.”

Not only that, the supervisor wrote, but without a dedicated funding source, Metro has to pay cash for everything as opposed to bonding. It is “not a sustainable model and not how any other entity of that size operates.”

But a sales tax? Letourneau, R, the Dulles District supervisor and vice chairman of the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments…Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

The post ‘Virtually zero’ shot at a regional sales tax for Metro, one local leader says. But maybe there’s another way? appeared first on WTOP.

Get more at Read More