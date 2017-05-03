One of D.C.’s Top Chefs Lands a James Beard Award

Mark Furstenberg, founder of Bread Furst, landed D.C.’s only James Beard Award Monday, taking home the honor for Outstanding Baker.

Furstenberg, who founded Marvelous Market in 1990 before moving on to The BreadLine and then Bread Furst, had been a finalist in the national best baker category since it was created by the James Beard Foundation a couple of years ago.

D.C.’s other finalists included Pineapple and Pearls from chef Aaron Silverman for Best New Restaurant and chefs Amy Brandwein (Centrolina) and Tom Cunanan (Bad Saint) for Best Chef Mid-Atlantic. They did not take home an award, all of which were handed out during a gala in Chicago.

The full award list is available here.

As was previously announced, D.C. restaurateur Nora Pouillon of Restaurant Nora was honored with a lifetime achievement award.Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

