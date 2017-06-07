Douglas Pitches Hotel in Mount Vernon Triangle

Douglas Development is moving on another piece of its Mount Vernon Triangle holdings: the developer is proposing a 190-room hotel for 601 K St. NW.

An item on the agenda for Tuesday night’s ANC 6E meeting notes that Douglas Development is requesting the neighborhood commission’s support for what could be an AC by Marriott on the property, which is located at the corner of Sixth and K streets NW.

The AC hotel flag on the proposal was used for illustrative purposes, though that doesn’t mean it will necessarily be an AC, according to Norman Jemal, principal with Douglas Development.

The site is currently home to a small parking lot and a two-story building. Douglas Development hasn’t yet submitted its proposal to the Board of Zoning Appeals, which will need to approve the development.

“We think the hotel is a very good fit there,” Jemal said. Douglas is also developing the building at 655 New York Ave. NW that will be home to The Advisory Board Co., part of the Square 450 development.…Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

