​Have an Empty Office Building? This Hotel Company Might Want to Buy It

Choice Hotels may have the answer owners of vacant D.C. area office buildings are looking for: turn those offices into a Cambria Hotel.

The company has been actively touring existing building sites in Greater Washington to determine whether they are good candidates for conversion to hotels, said Steve Stoycos, managing director for Choice Hotels. There’s also some conversion potential in warehouse or industrial-style retail buildings, he said.

Stoycos and the Choice team have been actively looking in Arlington, Alexandria, Tysons, Bethesda, Northwest D.C. and Baltimore, he said. The model lends itself best to more urban areas, given that ground-up development is much more difficult there.

Choice rebranded Cambria to be more upscale in 2014, allowing for more flexible floor plans and opening up the flag to converted properties. Cambria has been targeting urban environments since then, because the higher-end offering fits in better in cities than some of Choice’s more budget-oriented…Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

The post ​Have an empty office building? This hotel company might want to buy it appeared first on WTOP.

