DC Won’t Release Public 2018 Cybersecurity Report

District leaders said Thursday they will not release a 2018 cybersecurity report that was produced to be shared with public.

Just last week, the News4 I-Team reported the delay in the report's release after spending several months trying to get answers from District officials.

The report was created by the District's Homeland Security Commission, which by law is tasked with creating an annual report for the mayor and D.C. Council members. The D.C. Code also specifies the commission "shall make the report available to the public." The last report was released in 2015.

The cybersecurity report has heightened meaning now, in light of growing concerns raised by the situation in Iran. Mayor Muriel Bowser and D.C.'s Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency Director Chris Rodriguez held a news conference regarding the District's overall preparedness.

When asked about the report, which identifies cybersecurity vulnerabilities and makes recommendations for improvement, Rodriguez tied the District's decision to withhold the report from the public to the ongoing situation in Iran.

"The events of the last week, particularly with the heightened cyberthreat from overseas, only reinforces the fact that that report right now will not be made public," Rodriguez said.

But commission members, who are experts in varying security-related fields including cybersecurity, have been advocating for the report's release for about a year. It was completed in December of 2018.

The I-Team obtained emails showing the D.C. auditor inquired about the report in November 2018 and February 2019 and was told "it was in final review stages" and should be "finalized within the next month or so."

The minutes from a Homeland Security Commission meeting in April 2019 show a member asked publicly about the report's release but the discussion was held until "closed session." The minutes stated only that the report was "awaiting final approval."

In a statement to the I-Team, city leaders said, "D.C. government remains laser-focused on detecting and defending against cybersecurity threats," and District leaders had received "confidential briefings" on the report.

"A lot of the recommendations in the report have already been implemented by the mayor, and so we feel confident that we have a strong cyber posture," Rodriguez said.

The District has not said what changes were made or what any of the prior vulnerabilities included.

Rodriguez stated Council members had also been briefed on the report and were aware of the findings.

But a spokesman for Council member Charles Allen told the I-Team he was just briefed on the report two days ago. Allen oversees the District's Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency and has also expressed concern about the functioning of the Homeland Security Commission.

The commission is supposed to meet quarterly, but has not convened since May. Rodriguez publicly blamed that on the Homeland Security Commission chairman.

"The reason why they have not met was because for one reason or another we were not able to contact the chair of the commission to set up a report, I'm sorry, to set up a meeting," Rodriguez said.

But the I-Team found there is no current chairman of that commission.

David Heyman was appointed by the mayor in 2017. His two-year term expired in February 2019. He told the I-Team he continued holding meetings as long as he could, through May, when the mayor opted not to reappoint him. Records show she reappointed other commission members during that same time frame.

In 2018, Heyman told the I-Team he welcomed the opportunity to revive the Homeland Security Commission, which had been nearly defunct. It had only produced two reports in 12 years since its inception. Records show Heyman regularly held meetings during his tenure. In fact, he exceeded the number required.

Heyman, a cybersecurity expert and former assistant secretary of policy for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, told the I-Team his commission members worked hard on the report for roughly a year and are extremely proud of its contents.

Heyman said he spent many months pushing behind the scenes for the cybersecurity report to be released to Council members and the public and sees no reason why it should remain secret.

Bowser seemed surprised by Rodriguez's characterization that Heyman was responsible for the failure to meet and said if it related to one of her appointees, which Heyman was, then she'd address it. She seemed unaware that the Homeland Security Commission currently has no chair.

Heyman said the current commission members would have to hold a meeting to designate a new chairperson. Rodriguez said new members had been sworn in in recent months and a meeting would be held in early February.

Councilman Allen said he plans to address this situation at the agency's upcoming oversight hearing next month.