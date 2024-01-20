DC volunteer shot, killed in alleged robbery while walking home in Northeast

A volunteer from upstate New York working with at-risk youths in Washington, D.C. was shot and killed while walking home on Thursday night.

Police said 23-year-old Ryan Realbuto, of Pittsford, NY, was killed during an alleged robbery on South Dakota Avenue NE. Authorities are searching for a dark-colored Honda Accord in connection with the shooting.

Those who knew Realbuto said he had found a calling that fit perfectly with his personality.

“He was a deeply caring guy who always worked very hard to understand what people were saying,” Brother Stephen Cantwell, of the Catholic volunteer organization Capuchin Corps, said.

Realbuto had been volunteering with the organization in D.C.

“They do different ministries. Ryan was at Don Bosco Crista Reyes High School. He was helping and assisting with the students there,” Cantwell said.

Thursday night just after 10 p.m., Realbuto was returning from an event at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Shaw. It was a Holy Hour, a period of adoration of the Eurcharist, followed by a mixer for young Catholics in the area.

He and two friends were almost home as they walked from the Fort Totten Metro station to the group home they shared.

According to police, it was as they were walking along South Dakota Avenue that a car pulled up and someone inside asked them for money.

“We live close by and we heard a shot,” neighbor Sara Almgren said.

Police said someone in that car shot Realbuto after he told them he had no money.

“We ran outside and we saw a young man over close to the McDonalds fall over,” Almgren said.

There were cries for help, and police received multiple 911 reports of the shooting. Almgren tried to aid Realbuto until an ambulance arrived, but he was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Part of the goal of the program Realbuto was in calls for the volunteers to live in the communities they’ll serve.

“We in the friars live in a lot rougher areas than this, so we’re kind of surprised that this is where this happened,” Cantwell said.

Almgren said she has “never felt unsafe”or “scared” in the neighborhood.

Meanwhile, those who knew Realbuto contemplate the loss. And among the order he was volunteering with, they contemplate their mission.

“Pray for everybody, even those who do these acts, because they still have a shot at repentance like everybody else,” Cantwell said.