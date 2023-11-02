DC visionary creates small temporary homes for those impacted by disaster

A D.C. visionary is on a mission to ignite hope in the face of disaster.

When the world grapples with natural disasters, conflicts, and crises, Nicolás García Mayor, an industrial designer from Argentina, steps up to create practical solutions for the most significant challenges: temporary housing for those who lost it all.

"They are shelters designed with a new technology that provides a safe housing space for an entire family of up to 10 people," Mayor said. "They're raised from the ground; it's easy to assemble; you don't need any tools, for families affected by natural disasters and wars."

Mayor is the founder and CEO of CMAX System, Inc., which makes foldable mobile housing using lightweight, sturdy composite materials.

The homes provide shelter in times of despair. They've been used in the United States, Mexico, Ukraine, Poland and other nations.

"I have been facing a lot of challenges in this journey: financially; building trust; living in solitude away from my family and friends, but I’ve learned the my family right now is around the world, and this is my purpose in life," he said.

Mayor's work has influenced global decision makers, reshaping the urgency of crisis responses. His mission knows no borders, aiming to inspire a worldwide spirit of service.

The foldable shelters have the capacity to make people feel at home away from home. Once those people have found a solution to their housing problem, the tiny homes can be sent to another disaster zone.

"My true mission is to love my neighbor, and I express that love through my work with those who need it most," Mayor said.