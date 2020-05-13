DC to Require Face Masks on Metro, Buses

D.C. will impose sweeping new face mask requirements starting this weekend, an executive order by the mayor says.

As the coronavirus continues to spread, masks will be required whenever anyone is around others for essential business or travel.

Masks or face coverings will be required on all public transit. This includes Metrorail, Metrobus, Circulator buses and MARC trains. Masks must be worn in stations as well. Metro previously asked riders to wear masks but it was not a requirement.

Metro is looking at how to gradually get back to full operations. Sources say an announcement will come soon requiring all riders to wear a face mask. News4's Adam Tuss reports.

Masks also will be required in taxis and in ride-hailing vehicles, such as those used through Uber or Lyft.

Essential businesses must provide workers and contractors with masks and instruct customers to wear them.

The new rules go into effect Saturday. They don’t apply to children under age nine, though families are encouraged to put masks on children age two to nine. People experiencing homelessness don’t have to comply, as well as people who cannot wear or remove a mask because of a medical condition or disability.

Masks also will not be required when someone is doing a permitted recreational activity, such as jogging, when social distance can be maintained.

Mayor Muriel Bowser did not speak about the new mask requirements when she announced the executive order Wednesday morning. The order extended the stay-at-home order through June 8.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.