Metro Urges Riders to Cover Their Faces

Metro is asking everyone who rides its buses, trains and MetroAccess vehicles to wear face masks or cloth face coverings to try to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The transit agency cited the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommended in early April that everyone wear masks in public settings where social distancing is difficult to maintain.

Commuters won't be denied transportation if they don't wear face masks.

The same guidance applies to Metro employees, who are encouraged to wear face coverings, but are not required to do so.