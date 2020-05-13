DC Mayor Expected to Extend Stay-at-Home Order

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is expected to extend the city's stay-at-home order and other restrictions, saying that more work is needed to slow the spread of coronavirus in the District.

The original executive orders directing residents to stay home and nonessential business to close are set to expire Friday, but leaders have maintained this week that D.C. is not ready to loosen restrictions.

Community virus transmission is still ongoing, D.C. Health Department Director LaQuandra Nesbitt says. New cases are reported and more residents die from COVID-19 every day.

"We would be very very concerned about turning on activity too fast in any setting," Mayor Muriel Bowser said on Monday, saying she plans to extend the order before it expires. She added she didn't know when social distancing rules would end.

Bowser has said that the city will follow the science in deciding when to reopen, rather than economic pressure or the leads of nearby states.

When any jurisdiction loosens restrictions before a vaccine or treatment for COVID-19 is available, new infections and deaths will increase, Bowser said.

Health officials in D.C. say restrictions could be lifted after two weeks of improvement in various metrics, including new infections and hospitalizations.

Since a recent high of 245 new infections reported on Friday, D.C. saw a trend toward lower numbers of new cases reported each day. Ninety-nine positive new cases were counted Wednesday.

Under the stay-at-home order, people are allowed to pick up groceries or food, exercise outdoors, visit the pharmacy and get medical care. But leaving to socialize is not allowed. Gyms, bookstores, clothing boutiques and other nonessential businesses are also closed.

D.C.'s chief medical examiner talked with News4's Mark Segraves about services available to families whose loved ones have died.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is expected to detail when the state could start reopening in a press conference Wednesday. Gov. Ralph Northam will allow areas to begin reopening Friday.

But the capital region is expected to be closed longer than other areas. On Tuesday, Northam extended the restrictions in Northern Virginia. Leaders of Prince George's and Montgomery counties in Maryland expect they will be able to set the pace at which they lift restrictions.

