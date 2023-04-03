DC to Re-Pave Bad Roads, Sidewalks and Alleys by 2024

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is promising smoother roads and sidewalks by next year.

Bowser kicked off this year's "PaveDC" initiative on Monday, and touted the city's progress in fixing up streets, sidewalks and alleys over the past few years of the program.

"Since we launched PaveDC, we have paved 500 miles of roadway, which is about half of our roadway network," Bowser said. "We also launched AlleyPalooza eight years ago and since then we have restored more than 1,100 alleys since 2015, and we have restore more than 300 miles of sidewalk."

The D.C. Department of Transportation has an interactive map that shows residents the progress of the initiative and which streets, sidewalks and alleys are scheduled for repair.

Over the next 18 months, D.C.'s goal is to resurface 76 miles of roads, restore 65 miles of sidewalk and restore 126 alleys.

"When we're looking at our roadways, looking at our sidewalks, our alleys, … we want to make sure that they're free and clear from any type of hazards or hazardous conditions," DDOT Director Everett Lott said.

Lott said uprooted trees on sidewalks is one example of a hazard crews are looking for because they can cause people to trip.

"Our teams are actively going out and making those assessments. Reviewing the sidewalks, reviewing the streets as well as the alleyways to remove any of those type of hazards," he said.

Residents can report a road, sidewalk or alley that needs repair by calling or texting 311.