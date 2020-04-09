DC to Launch Hotline for Residents Unable to Get Food, Supplies

D.C. residents who have no other way to get food or essential supplies will be able to call a city hotline for help starting next week, the mayor announced.

The District government will launch the hotline early next week, Mayor Muriel Bowser said at a news conference Thursday morning.

“This is for residents who are medically required to quarantine or have no other means of acquiring these items,” she said. “They’ll be able to call the hotline and let us know what they need and we will work to have those items delivered to them.”

Also, D.C. and community partners will give out groceries at 10 sites that also provide meals for children. The groceries will be provided on a first come, first served basis in “areas where it’s more difficult to access groceries,” the mayor said. The sites will be open on different days, on a rotating basis.

A total of 1,523 people in D.C. have been confirmed to have the virus. Thirty-two people have died.

For people who are shopping at grocery stores, all D.C. grocery shoppers are now required to wear masks, the mayor said. Go here to see the new social distancing rules at stores.