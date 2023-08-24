DC students show small improvements in 2023 math, English testing

D.C. students made small improvements in 2023 citywide tests, but scores remain lower than the pre-pandemic testing results of 2019.

Public school students in third through 12th grade took the tests in the spring.

They made a 2.6% gain in math and a 2.9% gain in English over the 2022 assessment results, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser's office and the Office of the State Superintendent of Education said in a release Thursday.

Most of these gains were seen among elementary and middle school students, with high school test results remaining mostly flat.

Overall, nearly 22% of D.C. students met or exceeded expectations in math.

More than 33% of D.C. students met or exceeded expectations in English Language Arts.

Public school students showed a dramatic decline in math and reading in their annual assessments, officials say. News4's Mark Segraves reports what the school system is doing to try to make up for lost learning during the pandemic.

"So these results tell me, again, about the incredible importance and the extraordinary work that our teachers have done," Deputy Mayor of Education Paul Kihn said of the test results.

"I think for me and I think for all of us, the what next simply involves a continuation of the incredibly, deeply, coordinated work that is required to continue to support our schools and our teachers. Our schools and our teachers cannot, cannot do recovery alone," Kihn said.

All race and ethnicity groups saw improvements in math over the 2022 scores. Most saw improvements in English, officials said.

“What we know is that the pandemic had a significant impact on our children and teens, but we also know that with the right supports and with our tremendous educators who are ready to love and challenge students on day one, we can keep students moving in the right direction," Bowser said in a statement.