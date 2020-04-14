coronavirus

DC Says Medical Marijuana Dispensaries Can Offer Delivery Due to Coronavirus Crisis

By Andrea Swalec

Katherine Frey/The Washington Post via Getty Images

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser makes remarks at the ribbon cutting ceremony at Anacostia Organics Jan. 24, 2019 in Washington, D.C. It was the first medical marijuana dispensary east of the Anacostia River, in Ward 8.

Registered marijuana dispensaries in D.C. can offer delivery service, curbside pickup and at-the-door pickup starting Tuesday amid the coronavirus crisis, the mayor and health department announced. 

The temporary order by the mayor is “necessary to protect the health, safety and welfare” of medical marijuana patients as they abide by D.C.’s stay-at-home order and adhere to social distancing guidelines, the order says. 

Medical marijuana dispensaries are considered essential health care providers. However, they must follow a long list of rules, including stopping delivery service by 7 p.m., never carrying more than $5,000 worth of marijuana and cash, and not exceeding the limit of four ounces per patient within a 30-day period. 

Go here to see the mayor’s full order

