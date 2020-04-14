DC Says Medical Marijuana Dispensaries Can Offer Delivery Due to Coronavirus Crisis

Registered marijuana dispensaries in D.C. can offer delivery service, curbside pickup and at-the-door pickup starting Tuesday amid the coronavirus crisis, the mayor and health department announced.

The temporary order by the mayor is “necessary to protect the health, safety and welfare” of medical marijuana patients as they abide by D.C.’s stay-at-home order and adhere to social distancing guidelines, the order says.

DC is making renewal easier, but NOT extending expiration dates of #MedicalMarijuana cards.

“we have allowed telemedicine so patients can visit their doctor from home, and we are ensuring that the patients are emailed a card right away.” https://t.co/u9hxT80GRJ — Mark Segraves (@SegravesNBC4) April 14, 2020

Medical marijuana dispensaries are considered essential health care providers. However, they must follow a long list of rules, including stopping delivery service by 7 p.m., never carrying more than $5,000 worth of marijuana and cash, and not exceeding the limit of four ounces per patient within a 30-day period.

