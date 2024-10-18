DC residents can get free mammograms today. Here's what to know

In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, D.C. is helping women get free mammograms on Friday.
Residents can get the screenings from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Breast Care for Washington at 4 Atlantic Street SW.
Need a ride? The Art to Go-Go shuttle will pick up residents for free at the following locations:
- Skyland Town Center
- DHS Fort Davis Service Center
- Congress Heights Station
- St. Elizabeth's E Parking Garage
- Harriet Tubman Women's Shelter
- Anacostia Metro Station
- W & MLK Parking Lot
- 13 & S Street SE