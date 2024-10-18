DC residents can get free mammograms today. Here's what to know

In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, D.C. is helping women get free mammograms on Friday.

Residents can get the screenings from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Breast Care for Washington at 4 Atlantic Street SW.

Need a ride? The Art to Go-Go shuttle will pick up residents for free at the following locations:

Skyland Town Center

DHS Fort Davis Service Center

Congress Heights Station

St. Elizabeth's E Parking Garage

Harriet Tubman Women's Shelter

Anacostia Metro Station

W & MLK Parking Lot

13 & S Street SE