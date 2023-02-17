COVID-19

DC Public Schools Students to Test for COVID After February Break

Every DCPS school will distribute COVID-19 test kits to students before the February break

By Laura Wortman

NBC 5 News

D.C. Public Schools students and staff must take a COVID-19 test and submit a negative result before returning from February break, school officials announced.

Schools will distribute COVID-19 test kits to students before the break. Families should administer their student test on Sunday, Feb. 26, and upload the results to an online portal by 9 p.m. that evening.

Rapid test kits can be picked up from any District COVID Center located in eight wards.

DCPS families should report their child's results by, according to DCPS:

  1. Visiting DCPSstrong.com/testing.
  2. Entering the student’s name, address, a contact email, a contact phone number, their school, the date of their test and their test results. 
  3. Uploading a photo or PDF of the results. 

Schools will reopen after the February break on Monday, Feb. 27.

