DC prepares for extreme cold after snowfall

With most of the snow gone, attention now turns to frigid temperatures and icy roads.

A break in the snow and before things start to freeze — Edward Johnson knows now is the time to act and clear the sidewalks.

“If I let it go until tomorrow, the next day, it’s going to be 10 times worse.”

Icy sidewalks and slippery roads are just part of the equation as people head out for Inauguration Day. The cold is something authorities are urging the public to take seriously.

“We want to encourage our residents to seek shelter if they’re experiencing homelessness,” said Clint Osborn, director of the D.C. Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency. “We want to encourage visitors to the District to prepare themselves for cold conditions. Very, very cold and windy conditions.”

The snow created a bit of a challenge for some of the visitors in town for the Inauguration.

“Being from Florida, it’s cool to see it but it’s cold. Very cold,” said Drew, who is visiting from Florida.

“Very, very, very, very cold,” said Luke Wilbur, who is in town for the inauguration. “I’m freezing out here, but you gotta come out. It’s fun though.”

“It’s different for sure. It’s definitely different,” said CJ Rivera, who is visiting from North Carolina. “Not used to this back home.”

For those with more experience dealing with the snow, preparation is everything.

“Catch it while it’s fresh and soft,” Johnson said. “I’ve fallen down on it before myself. I’ve been dealing with this for over 40 years.”

And remember — D.C. law requires residential and commercial property owners to remove snow and ice from the sidewalks around their property within the first eight hours of daylight after a storm ends.