DC Police Work Barricade Situation in Southeast DC

By NBC Washington Staff

D.C. Police are working a barricade situation in Southeast D.C. Monday, triggering a large police presence in the area.

Police said they were dispatched to an apartment on the 3500 block of 6th Street for a domestic disturbance.

As police arrived, a subject barricaded themselves inside of the apartment, police said. They declared it a barricade at 4:10 p.m.

Police told News4 “there are multiple people involved” and that the situation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

