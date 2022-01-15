DC Police to Up Presence Around Places of Worship Due to Hostage Situation at Texas Synagogue

The Metropolitan Police Department said Saturday that it would increase its presence around places of worship in D.C. due to the “ongoing hostage situation at a Colleyville, Texas synagogue."

Fairfax County police issued a similar statement, saying its officers would "join departments in the National Capital Region to pay special attention to religious institutions."

No credible threats have been reported in either the District or Fairfax County, authorities said.

Authorities said a man took a rabbi and other potential hostages during services at the address of Congregation Beth Israel synagogue near Fort Worth, Texas. At least four hostages were believed to be inside, according to two law enforcement officials who were not authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation and who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.

The man allegedly told authorities that he wants the release of Aafia Siddiqui from federal prison. Siddiqui, 49, was convicted by a federal jury in 2010 of attempting to kill U.S. officers in Afghanistan and is currently being held at FMC Carswell, a federal prison in Fort Worth.

iWatch, a suspicious activity reporting tool, allows DC residents/visitors to report suspicious activity that potentially threatens the safety of our community. Visit https://t.co/kO9ZioLHwj for more info. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) January 15, 2022

D.C. police said in a tweet that they were in contact with the Mayor’s Office of Religious Affairs and the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington.

The department did not specify how long places of worship could expect to see the increased police visibility.

The public was also encouraged to report "suspicious activity that potentially threatens the safety of our community."