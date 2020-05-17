DC Police Seeking Homicide Suspect Who Set Homeless Man on Fire on H Street

D.C. arson investigators are seeking a man who set a homeless man on fire on H Street NE early Wednesday. Police said that the victim died Friday from his injuries after being in the hospital.

The decedent has been identified as 62-year-old Darryl Finney. He suffered burns to his lower extremities and had his belongings destroyed in the attack in the 900 block of H Street NE, police said.

The suspect is also suspected of trying to set a second man on fire and lighting a car and a front porch ablaze. About a half-hour earlier, a man ignited a shirt doused in flammable liquid and threw it at another man, but he was unhurt.

The suspect is about 5-foot-5 and 150 pounds, one victim told police. Police distributed surveillance footage of the suspect on Thursday.

Police say the man tried to set the first fire in the 1300 block of H Street NE, throwing the shirt doused in flammable liquid. The victim fled without being hurt, flagged down police at about 12:30 a.m. and described the attacker.

At about 1:11 a.m., police were called to the 900 block of H Street NE and found the homeless man with injuries. He was taken to a hospital.

The victim was unable to give police a description of the suspect. But “due to similarities between the two incidents, they are considered to be related,” Lt. Seth Anderson said in a statement.

Police also found a car fire in the 1300 block of Florida Avenue NE at about 1:20 a.m. and a fire on a front porch in the 1400 block of Morse Street NE at about 1:40 a.m.

The suspect is wanted for arson, assault with intent to kill and property destruction.

An investigation is underway. Anyone with information is asked to call the Arson Tip Line at 202-673-2776 or the Metropolitan Police Department's Command Information Center at 202-727-9099. A reward of as much as $10,000 is available.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.