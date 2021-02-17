missing person

DC Police Seek Man Missing Since Tuesday Ahead of Weather

By Briana Trujillo

DC Police

The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the public’s assistance in locating a critically missing man last seen on Tuesday.

Lehman Kinsey, 79, was last seen in the 1900 block of Bladensburg Road Northeast on Feb. 16.

Kinsey is described as a Black man, 5’7” tall, 180 pounds and is bald with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing an army green jacket and hat, light blue jeans and green Nike shoes.

Officials are concerned for his safety due to incoming weather.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police's Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768 or the Command Information Center 202-727-9099.

