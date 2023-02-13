DC Police Search for Robbers Who Swarmed Chanel Store

The Metropolitan Police Department is searching for multiple robbers and vehicles involved in a Chanel store robbery on Sunday, according to a release from police.

Around 10 to 15 people allegedly entered the store in the 900 block of I Street, NW around 2:30 p.m.

One of the individuals then sprayed a fire extinguisher, causing a disturbance, according to the release. The robbers then took hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of property and fled from the establishment by foot and in multiple vehicles.

The vehicles were captured by nearby surveillance cameras. One car appears to be a black Acura SUV and the other a white Infiniti sedan.

The subjects were around 17 to 25 years old and were wearing black masks and dark clothing, police said.

No injuries were reported and no weapons were involved, authorities said.

DC police are seeking public help in locating the people and vehicles that were involved in the group robbery.

Anyone who can identify these individuals or vehicles, or who has knowledge of this incident should call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to 50411.