DC Police Release Names of Suspects Charged With Rioting, Looting

Police have identified several people who were charged for their alleged involvement in riots during a weekend of protests in DC.
Large demonstrations triggered by the death of George Floyd, an African-American man who died while in custody of Minneapolis police, turned destructive in the District and other parts of the nation.
DC police say the following people were charged:
- Antonio Lawrey, 30, of no fixed address, charged with felony rioting
- Autumn Walker, 18, of no fixed address, charged with felony rioting and felony destruction of property
- Brandon Lisenby, 21, of Alexandria, VA, charged with felony looting
- Clarence Monte Jones, 34, of no fixed address, charged with felony rioting
- Diawoo Kwadowo Kwadowo, 24, of no fixed address, charged with theft
- Domonique Maxey, 26, of Northwest, DC, charged with burglary
- Eric Pineda, 18, of Woodbridge, VA, charged with felony rioting and receiving stolen property
- Gideon Adomako-Jones, 20, of Alexandria, VA, charged with felony looting
- Issac Walker, 29, of Northwest, DC, charged with felony rioting
- Jae Hyuk Kwon, 22, of Baltimore, MD, charged with felony looting
- Jerry Johnson, 29, of Goldsboro, NC, charged with simple assault
- Justin Paul, 20, of no fixed address, charged with felony destruction of property
- Kevon Jackson, 27, of Northeast, DC, charged with theft and possession with intent to distribute
- Lathan Martin Nathan, 30, of no fixed address, charged with felony rioting
- Monet Drummond, 31, of Southeast, DC, charged with felony rioting
- Sincerity Benson-El, 26, of Chesterfield, VA, charged with burglary
- Trayvon Strong, 24, of Northeast, DC, charged with felony rioting
- Henry Medrano, 24, of Hyattsville, MD, charged with defacing property
Police were also asking for the public's help with locating and identifying additional people who police say took part in criminal acts. See their photos in these DC police tweets:
Anyone with information was asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text the tip line at 50411.