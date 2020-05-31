DC Police Release Names of Suspects Charged With Rioting, Looting

Police have identified several people who were charged for their alleged involvement in riots during a weekend of protests in DC.

Large demonstrations triggered by the death of George Floyd, an African-American man who died while in custody of Minneapolis police, turned destructive in the District and other parts of the nation.

DC police say the following people were charged:

Antonio Lawrey, 30, of no fixed address, charged with felony rioting

Autumn Walker, 18, of no fixed address, charged with felony rioting and felony destruction of property

Brandon Lisenby, 21, of Alexandria, VA, charged with felony looting

Clarence Monte Jones, 34, of no fixed address, charged with felony rioting

Diawoo Kwadowo Kwadowo, 24, of no fixed address, charged with theft

Domonique Maxey, 26, of Northwest, DC, charged with burglary

Eric Pineda, 18, of Woodbridge, VA, charged with felony rioting and receiving stolen property

Gideon Adomako-Jones, 20, of Alexandria, VA, charged with felony looting

Issac Walker, 29, of Northwest, DC, charged with felony rioting

Jae Hyuk Kwon, 22, of Baltimore, MD, charged with felony looting

Jerry Johnson, 29, of Goldsboro, NC, charged with simple assault

Justin Paul, 20, of no fixed address, charged with felony destruction of property

Kevon Jackson, 27, of Northeast, DC, charged with theft and possession with intent to distribute

Lathan Martin Nathan, 30, of no fixed address, charged with felony rioting

Monet Drummond, 31, of Southeast, DC, charged with felony rioting

Sincerity Benson-El, 26, of Chesterfield, VA, charged with burglary

Trayvon Strong, 24, of Northeast, DC, charged with felony rioting

Henry Medrano, 24, of Hyattsville, MD, charged with defacing property

Police were also asking for the public's help with locating and identifying additional people who police say took part in criminal acts. See their photos in these DC police tweets:

Additional suspect images below: pic.twitter.com/WwYIUvkoll — DC Police Department #StayHomeDC Lite (@DCPoliceDept) June 1, 2020

Anyone with information was asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text the tip line at 50411.