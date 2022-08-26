gun violence

DC Police Officer Exchanged Gunfire With Carjacking Suspect

By NBCWashington Staff

Southeast DC Police Shooting and Crash
NBCWashington

A D.C. police officer exchange gunfire with a man in Southeast D.C. Thursday night.

Joseph Hall, 24, faces several charges, including assault on a police officer.

Hall attempted an armed carjacking, police said. The officer saw the gun and told Hall to drop it.

Hall allegedly pointed the gun, and both the officer and Hall fired shots. Neither was hurt.

Four responding officers were involved in a serious crash with another car. The driver and the officers had non-life-threatening injuries.

