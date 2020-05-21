DC Police Investigate Former Detective Charged With Child Sex Assault

D.C. police are investigating a former detective charged with child sexual assault in Virginia to determine if he may have assaulted any victims while he was on duty, according to a high-ranking law enforcement official.

John Pleasant Johnson Jr. is charged in Prince William County with 11 counts of sexual assault including aggravated sexual battery and sodomy.

Prince William County police said that the assaults of a 12-year-old took place over a two year period from May 2018 until 2020 at a home in Woodbridge.

No D.C. victims have been found so far, the source said.

Investigators have searched Johnson‘s former workspace as well as interviewed his former colleagues in the Metropolitan Police Department, the source said.

Johnson retired from the Metropolitan Police Department in April 2019 after 32 years of service. Records show Johnson was making $90,752 at the time of his retirement last year.