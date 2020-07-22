DC Police Employee Killed by Son: Police

A civilian employee of the D.C. police department was shot and killed inside his home Tuesday morning, Montgomery County police said.

Macklin Jimenez, his wife and two children got into an argument in a basement bedroom of their Damascus, Maryland, home, police said.

During the fight, 24-year-old Jesse Jimenez shot his father, police said.

Two people in the home called 911.

Jesse Jimenez drove away from the home but was spotted by police.

He refused to stop and was chased by police but eventually ditched his car, police said.

Police pursued him on foot and arrested him in a wooded area off Good Hope Road.

Jesse Jimenez has been charged with first-degree murder.

Macklin Jimenez most recently was assigned to the main office of the Metropolitan Police Department’s Investigative Services Bureau. He worked for MPD for 27 years.

“Macklin Jimenez's tragic passing comes as a shock to our department, and our MPD family feels great sadness for this loss," Chief of Police Peter Newsham said in a statement. "His service and dedication to the Metropolitan Police Department and this city will never be forgotten, and I offer my deepest, most heartfelt condolences to his loved ones at this time."