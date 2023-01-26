DC Police

DC Police All Hands on Deck for Possible Protests After Memphis Police Murder Charges

Video of Black motorist's encounter with Memphis police to be released Friday

By Matthew Stabley

NBC Washington

D.C. police fully activated all sworn members in preparation for possible protests following charges against five fired Memphis police officers in the killing of Tyre Nichols, a Black motorist who died three days after a confrontation with police during a traffic stop.

Video of the Jan. 7 traffic stop will be released to the public Friday evening. Nichols’ family and their lawyers say the footage shows officers savagely beating the 29-year-old father and FedEx worker for three minutes.

“We understand that a video will be released and contains disturbing content that does not represent the values that any law enforcement officers are sworn to uphold,” the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.

Get D.C. area news, weather forecasts and lifestyle content to your inbox. Signup for NBC Washington newsletters.

D.C. police said officers will be prepared to respond should illegal activity occur during any protests.

“We will not tolerate any unlawful behavior during First Amendment demonstrations,” the police statement said.

The former Memphis police officers, who are all Black, were charged Thursday with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression.

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

Things to Do DC 4 hours ago

The Weekend Scene: Theater Shows Worth Seeing & More Things to Do Around DC

Abortion rights 7 hours ago

Virginia Democrats Defeat Bills Limiting Abortion Access

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

DC Police
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us