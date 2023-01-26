DC Police All Hands on Deck for Possible Protests After Memphis Police Murder Charges

D.C. police fully activated all sworn members in preparation for possible protests following charges against five fired Memphis police officers in the killing of Tyre Nichols, a Black motorist who died three days after a confrontation with police during a traffic stop.

Video of the Jan. 7 traffic stop will be released to the public Friday evening. Nichols’ family and their lawyers say the footage shows officers savagely beating the 29-year-old father and FedEx worker for three minutes.

“We understand that a video will be released and contains disturbing content that does not represent the values that any law enforcement officers are sworn to uphold,” the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.

In preparation for possible protests tomorrow after release of Memphis police body cam video in death #TyreNichols The @DCPoliceDept is fully activating all sworn personnel. @nbcwashington — Mark Segraves (@SegravesNBC4) January 26, 2023

D.C. police said officers will be prepared to respond should illegal activity occur during any protests.

“We will not tolerate any unlawful behavior during First Amendment demonstrations,” the police statement said.

The former Memphis police officers, who are all Black, were charged Thursday with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression.