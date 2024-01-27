DC organization helps young people through mentorship

A local organization helped young people in the DMV get set up for success on Saturday by offering mentorship sessions and other activities.

The Youth Leadership Foundation of Washington hosted Mentor Day 2024, ”a day of community, service, mentorship and fun,” at Saint Anthony Catholic School in Columbia Heights, the organization’s news release says.

“Me personally, just being a director, I’m truly, truly grateful, you know, to be in this position, to be able to just give back, and be to these young men and women something that I didn’t always have in my life,” Foday Kamara, senior director of the Tenley Achievement Program (TAP).

TAP and the Program for Academic & Leadership Skills (PALS) are for young, professional and college-aged men and women, respectively, to mentor elementary and middle school students throughout the year, the organization's website says.

“Growing up around here, when you see somebody that looks like you, that’s from where you’re from, successful, giving back, trying to do the right thing in life, it’s kind of like reorienting their understanding of role models,” Kamara said.

Saturday’s event included mentoring sessions and testimonials about the impact of mentorship. Organizers were joined by members of the University of Maryland football team.

“I think this is just such a great program. I think my son has learned a lot through the program and really grown,” father Mikhia Edward-Hawkins said. “He’s become a lot more sociable. It’s just done wonders for him. He’s just got some great mentors. Great people who are participating in this program, a lot of great kids, great parents who are very supportive.”