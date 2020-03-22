DC Officials Call on Park Service to Close Tidal Basin

Local government officials are requesting the National Park Service temporarily close the Tidal Basin and prohibit tourists from visiting the area. Large crowds still flocked to the site this weekend despite being advised to social distance due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision was made by the U.S. Park Service Saturday to shut down Ohio Drive at Independence Avenue SW to limit the number of cars that could access the Tidal Basin. But D.C. officials are asking they take the restrictions one step further.

Chair of the Committee on the Judiciary and Public Safety Charles Allen and two other D.C. Commissioners Patrick Kennedy and James Harnett issued a letter on Sunday to Superintendent Jeffrey Reinbold and Acting Director David Vela of the National Park Service urging them to close the Tidal Basin and closely monitor people on the National Mall to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“It was extremely concerning to see hundreds to thousands of people walking almost shoulder-to-shoulder while exploring the Cherry Blossoms near the Tidal Basin, on Friday and yesterday,” the three wrote in the letter.

The chairmen noted the closings of the Smithsonian and Arlington Cemetery metro stations from last week to limit the flow of people at touristic attractions. They said not many people followed those measures and still proceeded to gather in large crowds.

“It is for that reason, that we implore you to temporarily close public access to the Tidal Basin area for the duration of the Cherry Blossom season and proactively monitor crowding issues along the rest of the National Mall during this pandemic,” the letter stated.