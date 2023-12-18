DC officers to receive additional de-escalation training

All D.C. police officers will be required to complete an additional training on how to diffuse situations involving someone who’s having a mental health crisis.

At the Metropolitan Police Department training academy on Monday, officers demonstrated new tactics they’re being taught on how to approach and de-escalate a situation in which a person is armed with a weapon other than a gun.

“I understand you’re really upset, but for my safety and yours, could I please – I’m gonna ask you again – could you just put the knife down for me so I can talk to you?” an officer said in one training scenario.

Chief of Police Pamela Smith told reporters that often people who show a weapon are dealing with a personal or mental health crisis.

“We want our officers to demonstrate empathy, passion and care, but also to not be afraid to take the necessary law enforcement actions in order to protect our community,” she said.

The new training will supplement existing training. Since 2009, D.C. police have received training in crisis intervention and mental health awareness. About one-third of D.C. officers are certified in crisis intervention.

By the end of 2024, every officer will have the 16-hour training, Smith said. New recruits will get the lessons in the academy.

“When we come into contact with individuals who are suffering from mental crisis, I want our officers to have the best training and the best tool in order to address them,” she said.