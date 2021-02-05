Metropolitan Police Department

DC Officers Shoot Man Accused of Robbery in Northwest, Police Say

Antonio Garnes, 58, of Northwest, D.C., is expected to survive and faces charges in a robbery

By Sophia Barnes

Two D.C. police officer shot at a man in Northwest D.C. early Friday amid the search for a robbery suspect, police say.

The shooting victim, Antonio Garnes, 58, of Northwest, D.C., is charged in the robbery. He’s expected to survive, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Uniformed officers initially responded to an assault report at 2nd Street and Rhode Island Avenue, NW, about 2:30 a.m., police say.

Police learned that the victim had been “assaulted, pistol-whipped, and robbed at gunpoint," MPD said in a press release.

Police officers encountered Garnes, who was armed and considered a suspect in the robbery, in the 200 block of Florida Avenue NW. At some point, the officers activated their body cameras, MPD says.

After Garnes refused multiple commands, two officers fired, striking him, police say.

Police say officers rendered first aid until DC Fire and EMS arrived.

Garnes was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life threatening, according to police.

Garnes is now charged with armed robbery (gun), assault with a dangerous weapon (gun) and possession of a BB gun.

Photos of a gun that was allegedly in Garnes' possession were released by police.

The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave, per MPD’s policy. Body camera footage is under review.

It’s unclear if Garnes has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.

