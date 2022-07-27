DC Police Investigate Abduction Report in Van Ness, Search Underway: Officials

Officers are searching for a woman who was believed to be abducted in Northwest Washington, D.C., early Wednesday, police said.

D.C. police are investigating a report that a man forced a 30-year-old woman — believed to be his girlfriend — into the trunk of a car at gunpoint around 3 a.m. outside an apartment building at Van Ness Street and Connecticut Avenue NW, officials said.

Officers were looking for a gold Ford Fusion with D.C. tags. A vehicle matching that description was found in the 3500 block of Ames Street Northeast D.C. Video from the scene shows first responders opening the trunk of the car, but no one was inside.

ONLY ON @nbcwashington: News4 photographer @eyezediting captured the moment DC Fire forced open the trunk of a car, suspected in a kidnapping in Northwest. Police say a man forced his girlfriend into gold Ford Fusion at gunpoint on Van Ness Street. Car found empty on Ames St NE. pic.twitter.com/m52VWPqSOO — Michael Pegram (@MichaelPNews) July 27, 2022

The search continues for the woman and the man. The potential suspect may be armed, police said.

Anyone with information can contact police.

