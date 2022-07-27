Crime and Courts

DC Police Investigate Abduction Report in Van Ness, Search Underway: Officials

D.C. police say they are investigating a report that a man kidnapped his girlfriend at gunpoint in Northwest

By Sophia Barnes and NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Officers are searching for a woman who was believed to be abducted in Northwest Washington, D.C., early Wednesday, police said.

D.C. police are investigating a report that a man forced a 30-year-old woman — believed to be his girlfriend — into the trunk of a car at gunpoint around 3 a.m. outside an apartment building at Van Ness Street and Connecticut Avenue NW, officials said.

Officers were looking for a gold Ford Fusion with D.C. tags. A vehicle matching that description was found in the 3500 block of Ames Street Northeast D.C. Video from the scene shows first responders opening the trunk of the car, but no one was inside.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area.

The search continues for the woman and the man. The potential suspect may be armed, police said.

Anyone with information can contact police.

Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsNorthwest DC
