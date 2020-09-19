DC Officer Shot Suspect Armed With Gun: Police

A D.C. officer shot a suspect who confronted him with a gun Friday night in Northeast, police say.

The off-duty officer was in the 4200 block of Minnesota Avenue NE just after 11 p.m. when police say 17 year-old Cornell Smith confronted him.

Smith and the officer exchanged gunfire before the suspect ran off, police said.

The officer was not hurt.

Smith was later found suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics took him to a hospital and police say his injuries were not life-threatening.

Police said Smith was also wanted for an armed robbery in July. He and another suspect tried to steal someone's scooter, according to police. One of them shot the person with the scooter before taking off, police said.

Officers recovered a firearm after searching the area where Smith ran off Friday night, police said.

Smith was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, first-degree theft, carrying a pistol without a license and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

The officer involved is on administrative leave. D.C. police are reviewing body camera footage of other officers who responded to the scene.