DC Mayor Tours Homes Affected By Sewage Damage in Northeast

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and D.C. Water officials visited Northeast Washington after geysers of sewage water shot into the basement drains of homes during record rainfall that swamped the area Thursday.

Mayor Bowser’s office said the mayor wanted to meet with homeowners to survey the damage firsthand.

On Thursday, some homeowners in Edgewood watched as geysers of sewage water started shooting from their basement drains.

"There was literally a river of water coming into my basement," said Darnelle Jones, who lives in Edgewood. "I have a truck, and that water was literally to the hood of my truck.”

City officials confirmed the rain quickly filled the enormous storm runoff tunnels created to stem years of widespread flooding in the adjoining Bloomingdale neighborhood.

Residents told News4 that they received no promises for disaster relief, and they were referred to homeowners' insurance for damage from sewer backups.