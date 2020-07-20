DC Mayor Expected to Issue New Guidance on Face Masks

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is expected to announce new guidance Monday on where face coverings must be worn as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

=Bowser is expected to announce that anyone who is exercising outside should wear a mask when they are near others, News4’s Mark Segraves reported.

DC @MayorBowser to issue new #Masks guidance that will clarify and expand mask requirements. 1 change will be those exercising outdoors should wear masks if they are near others. New guidance expected in next 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/jh1IAqqfLi — Mark Segraves (@SegravesNBC4) July 16, 2020

The mayor also is expected to speak about the dangerously hot temperatures and recent gun violence, including a shooting in Columbia Heights Sunday that killed one man and left eight other people injured.

