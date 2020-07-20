DC Mayor Expected to Issue New Guidance on Face Masks

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is expected to announce new guidance Monday on where face coverings must be worn as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
=Bowser is expected to announce that anyone who is exercising outside should wear a mask when they are near others, News4’s Mark Segraves reported.
The mayor also is expected to speak about the dangerously hot temperatures and recent gun violence, including a shooting in Columbia Heights Sunday that killed one man and left eight other people injured.
