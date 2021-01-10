DC Mayor Asks Feds to Cancel Demonstration Permits, Plan Inauguration Security

The mayor of Washington, D.C., asked federal officials to cancel permits for demonstrations and plan to protect federal property around Inauguration Day “given the new threats from insurgent acts of domestic terrorists.”

Mayor Muriel Bowser asked Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf to cancel public gathering permits for the next two weeks, from Jan. 11 to Jan. 24. The request is “essential to demonstrating our collective resolve in ensuring the constitutional transfer of power and our nation’s capital,” Bowser wrote in a letter Saturday, days after a stunning riot inside the U.S. Capitol Building.

DC mayor asking Feds to cancel & reject permits for #1stAmendment demonstrations, make Pre-disaster declaration and develop “federal force deployment plans for federal property” Prior to #InaugurationDay @nbcwashington https://t.co/Xh2MDW6yPy — Mark Segraves (@SegravesNBC4) January 10, 2021

Additionally, the mayor asked federal officials to extend the “national special security event” period from Jan. 11 to Jan. 24, instead of its current Jan. 19 to Jan. 21. The extension will allow local and federal officials to better prepare for Inauguration Day, she wrote. D.C. urged DHS to get permission from Congress to include the Capitol and its grounds in the security perimeter.

D.C. asked for a pre-disaster declaration, and urged DHS to coordinate with Congress, the Justice Department and the Supreme Court to plan to protect federal property so D.C. officers can focus on local, D.C. land.

“Earlier this week, MPD officers acted heroically rushing to back up the United States Capitol Police to stop the assault on the U.S. Capitol,” she wrote. "Consistent with established protocols and practices, it is the primary responsibility of the federal government to secure federal property in these situations.”

