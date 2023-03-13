DC Man Charged in Violent Spree of Carjackings, Shootings

A D.C. man went on a violent crime spree Saturday morning that started with shots fired on a Metro train and ended with a woman shot in an apparent carjacking attempt, police said.

Monteray Horn, 43, shot at a man on a Metro train in Anacostia, going through the victim’s clothing but not hitting the victim’s body, police said.

Horn then got off the train and carjacked someone at gunpoint before ditching that car and getting back on a Metro train, police said.

He got off the train at the Wheaton stop in Montgomery County and allegedly attempted to carjack five people at Westfield Wheaton Mall, police said.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

During the fifth attempt, Horn allegedly shot a woman in the face and ran away, police said. He was taken into custody within an hour trying to break in to a nearby home.

The woman is in serious but stable condition after surgery, police said.

Horn is charged with multiple counts of carjacking, attempted second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a crime, felony possession of a gun and home invasion. He’s being held without bond.

He recently was released from prison after serving 17 years for sexually assaulting a child, police said.