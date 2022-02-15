DC Law Establishes Medical Marijuana Sales Tax Holiday

Medical marijuana users in Washington, D.C., can soon save on sales tax for 10 days.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser signed the Medical Marijuana Patient Access Extension Emergency Amendment Act of 2022 on Friday. The law established the sales tax holiday, which will start on Friday, April 15 and end Sunday, April 24, according to the Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration, which oversees the city's medial cannabis program.

Medical marijuana products purchased at any of D.C.'s seven licensed dispensaries will be exempt from the 6% sales tax during that time.

The act also allows patients and caregivers to receive registrations that are valid for two years, rather than the typical one-year period, through Friday, Sept. 30.

D.C. residents 65 years and older can self-certify that they will use cannabis for medical purposes and don't need a recommendation from their health care practitioners, which is required for all other applicants.

Seniors can also get help registering during a "Senior Week" ABRA will host from Tuesday, Feb. 22 through Friday, Feb. 25 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily.

“Senior Week will provide qualifying patients 65 years of age and older with the option to obtain a two-year registration card at no cost prior to the start of the medical cannabis sales tax holiday on April 15. We appreciate the steps taken by the DC Council to ease the burdens for qualifying patients to access medical cannabis a result of this emergency legislation,” ABRA Director Fred Moosally said in a news release Tuesday.

Residents interested in securing their patient or caregiver registration can do so online, by mail, or in-person at ABRA’s office every Thursday through April 28 between 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. ABRA’s office is located at 2000 14th Street NW, Suite 400 South.