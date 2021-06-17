DC Issues 50K Parking Tickets in 2 Weeks Since Resuming Enforcement

Parking tickets are back on windshields across D.C. as business returns to normal.

The city held off from issuing tickets for more than a year as its residents dealt with the pandemic, but parking enforcement is back in full gear.

"So, if you've been breaking those rules for 16 months, now's the time to stop," Mayor Muriel Bowser said Thursday.

Bowser's office released data Thursday that shows the city doled out more 7,000 tickets in the last week of May. But that number skyrocketed to more than 26,000 tickets issued in the first week of June, which was when D.C. resumed full enforcement. Nearly 30,000 tickets were issued in the second week of June.

"I would tell [drivers] to listen up. We were able to give them a good amount of notice on enforcement actions," Bowser said.

Bowser was at the Eastern Market Metro station on Capitol Hill Thursday for the ribbon cutting of a new plaza and to promote her proposed budget, which includes millions of dollars toward new bike lanes, pedestrian walkways, bike share and a promise to overhaul sidewalks and alleys.