DC Extends Stay-at-Home Order, School Closures Through May 15

A 45-year-old woman is among the latest people in D.C. to die of the virus.

D.C.’s mayor has extended the stay-at-home order, school closures and restrictions on businesses through May 15.

The restrictions in place to slow the spread of coronavirus may need to be extended for even longer, Mayor Muriel Bowser said at a news conference Wednesday morning.

“I don’t know if that means we will be open on May 16, but it will be a point for us to check in. And if we need to extend it beyond that, we certainly will," she said.

D.C.s stay-at-home order was set to expire on April 24. The extension comes after President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he’s open to some states "reopening" before federal social distancing guidelines expire at the end of month.

Go here to see what's allowed and prohibited under the stay-at-home orders in effect across the region.

The mayor said she could not say whether school would resume by the end of the normal academic year.

“We want to examine every single option and then make that report to families,” she said.

Additionally, D.C. now requires masks to be worn in ride-sharing vehicles, taxis and hotels.

Bowser will sign an order Wednesday that requires masks to be worn by people using taxis and ride share vehicles; hotel workers, guests and visitors; and workers and customers of food sellers.

Anyone who uses or works in public transit is “strongly encouraged” to wear a mask.

Also, the mayor ordered the city Department of Health Care Finance to identify “residents who may have an underlying health condition that makes them more vulnerable to severe illness or death from COVID-19.” The focus is on infections among African Americans.

Abiding by the stay-at-home order and social distancing guidelines helps protect everyone, including those who are disproportionately affected.

"If you're concerned about black people dying in Washington, D.C., everyone needs to do their part," Bowser said.

D.C. reported 139 new cases of the virus on Tuesday. The number of known cases is now 2,197, with 72 deaths. A 45-year-old woman is among those to succumb to the virus.

