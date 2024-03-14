DC drug-free zones: Police begin enforcement in these 3 areas

D.C. police began enhanced enforcement on Thursday in three areas designated as drug-free zones.

The zones with increased police patrols as of 8 a.m. are in Chinatown in Northwest, along the Benning Road corridor in Northeast and in the Garfield Heights neighborhood in Southeast.

Under the anti-crime bill signed into law by Mayor Muriel Bowser on Monday, once police give the D.C. Council and other government agency written notice, police have the power to break up groups of two or more people if they are suspected of buying or selling illegal drugs.

'Open air drug market'

In Chinatown on Thursday morning, officers could be seen in squad cars, on bikes and handing out flyers.

Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner Thomas Lee, who represents a portion of the area, said he hopes the drug-free zone enforcement will bring improvements for residents and businesses.

The Seventh and H streets NW entrance of the Gallery Pl-Chinatown Metro station is an area of concern.

“It’s very distressing to see this open-air drug market that’s right below our building,” resident Howard Marks said. “It’s sad because they are young people, basically, whose lives are being ruined by these gateway drugs that are bought and sold.”

Jay Brown, of the nonprofit Community Shoulders, was in the area to make people aware of the law, which he opposes.

“This is a dog-and-pony show. It’s very performative, and it’s ineffective, and it’s only causing harm, and it’s targeting Black and brown people, as you see based on the locations that they chose to enforce these laws in,” he said.

Members of the D.C. Council debated provisions of the new crime law for months. The council approved the bill 12-0, with Council Member Trayon White voting “present.” Questions about the drug-free zones remained.

“The idea of creating drug-free zones when the entire city already is a drug-free zone I believe doesn’t solve the issue,” Council Member Robert White said.

The drug-free zones are temporary; those that began today will expire on Tuesday. The way the law is written, zones can be in the same area for up to 10 days within a 30-day period.

DC police say these are the drug-free zone boundaries

First District:

600-700 block of I Street NW

700-800 block of Eighth Street NW

700 block of G Street NW

700 block of Seventh Street NW

Gallery Way Place NW

700-800 block of Sixth Street NW

Sixth District:

3800-3900 block of Minnesota Ave NE

3900-4000 block of Benning Rd NE

3900-4000 block of Clay Place NE

300 block of 40th Street NE

Seventh District:

2300 block of Ainger Place SE

2700 block of Langston Place SE

2300 block of Raynolds Place SE

2700 block of Bruce Place SE