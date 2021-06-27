DC DMV Sees Long Line for Rare Sunday Hours Amid Expiration Backlog

Sunday was scorching in D.C., but a long line of people with business at the Department of Motor Vehicles waited outside a location with rare Sunday hours.

Scores of people stood outside the Southwest Service Center on M Street SW on Sunday morning, as the heat index climbed toward 100 degrees.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The DMV was closed for months during the pandemic and since reopening has operated with a modified schedule, requiring appointments for in-person services such as driver's license renewals.

More than 45,000 people now have expired, non-commercial D.C. driver’s licenses, according to data obtained by News4 earlier this month. That’s about 10% of non-commercial licenses.

About 35,000 non-commercial vehicles registered in D.C. have expired tags. That’s about 12% of the total.

Drivers have until Sept. 9 to renew licenses and tags or may face “enforcement," the DMV says.

The DMV will stop offering appointments starting July 17. Walk-in service will resume July 19.

Before then, special weekend hours with in-person service are available at the Southwest Service Center and Inspection Station on:

Sunday, June 27

Saturday, July 3

Sunday, July 11

Sunday, July 18

The Southwest Service Center will be open from 8:15 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Inspection Station will be open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Before you plan a trip to the DMV, the department advises making sure you have all necessary documents and checking whether you need to visit at all.

“Most necessary services are available online, by mail, and through the DC DMV mobile app,” the department’s website says. Go here for more information.